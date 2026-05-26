Orange Army: The soul of SRH

Cricket in India is not just a sport. It is a religion, a festival, and for millions, a way of life. Every summer, fans paint themselves in their favourite Indian Premiere League (IPL) team’s colours, fans carry matching jerseys, and social media explodes with passion that can only be described as beautifully unhinged. Few embody that spirit quite like the Orange Army, the largest fan club of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, run by Kandukuri Dharma Rakshith.
In an exclusive chat with CE, he reflected on how unexpectedly the journey unfolded. He began, “We started with a Facebook group in 2013 and never imagined this would become so big after all these years. Now, we are the largest fan club of Sunrisers on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Even on YouTube, we have built a strong community, which honestly feels unbelievable for all of us.”
When asked what sets the Hyderabad crowd apart, he was clear: “Sunrisers fans never see players. It is always about the badge. Sunrisers Hyderabad fans always love the badge, not the players, and that defines the loyalty of the Sunrisers Hyderabad fan base. For us, the badge has always been more important than the players.”
That loyalty has produced unforgettable memories. For Rakshith, nothing compares to 2016, when SRH lifted the IPL trophy as underdogs. He described the emotions of that season vividly, saying, “It was a very emotional moment because no one thought Sunrisers would come from the eliminator to the finals and win the trophy in IPL 2016. It was one of the best seasons. The second-best season was 2018. When Kane Williamson led us to the finals in IPL 2018. It was one of the best seasons for SRH fans, and now I hope this will be an important season for us too.”
On current favourites, Rakshith speaks warmly about Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan representing the new generation. He said, “After Shikhar Dhawan sir and Bhuvneshwar sir, now it is Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. It feels so happy seeing our youngsters representing India at a higher level.”
Running a fan community of this scale, however, comes with its own battles. Rakshith revealed the invisible labour behind it, noting, “Sunrisers management is backing us a lot with tickets, support, security staff and everything, because earlier we used to face problems taking flags, placards and banners inside the stadium. Now they are supporting us and even during away games we travel with the team support. Although getting flags inside away venues is still difficult because some venues allow away team flags while a few still do not accept them easily.” He further adds, “We sacrifice everything for these two months because it is all about Sunrisers Hyderabad. We divide ourselves as a team for YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook, and work accordingly through WhatsApp.”
If there is one wish that binds every member of the Orange Army together, he summed it up simply and powerfully: “It’s been 10 years since Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted the trophy. I hope this year we follow the trend and successfully chase it again. The team looks very strong, and both the batting and bowling departments are shaping up really well.”
Sending a heartfelt message to the players, he concludes by saying, “Wishing the team the best, whether it is a win or a loss. We are always with you through your ups and downs. Give your best fight and hope for the best outcome.”