Orange Army: The soul of SRH

Running a fan community of this scale, however, comes with its own battles. Rakshith revealed the invisible labour behind it, noting, “Sunrisers management is backing us a lot with tickets, support, security staff and everything, because earlier we used to face problems taking flags, placards and banners inside the stadium. Now they are supporting us and even during away games we travel with the team support. Although getting flags inside away venues is still difficult because some venues allow away team flags while a few still do not accept them easily.” He further adds, “We sacrifice everything for these two months because it is all about Sunrisers Hyderabad. We divide ourselves as a team for YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook, and work accordingly through WhatsApp.”