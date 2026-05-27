Amma Living: Ancient healing for modern times

Slowly but steadily Ayurveda is finding renewed relevance among younger generations looking for balance and sustainable wellbeing. Rooted in centuries of Indian wisdom, Ayurveda today is no longer seen as an old-world practice limited to traditional homes. Instead, it is increasingly becoming a practical guide to mindful living, preventive care, and everyday wellness.
Hyderabad-based Amma Living is among the brands attempting to bring Ayurveda into modern routines while preserving its authenticity. Founded by Apoorva Agarwal and Sachin Anand, the brand was born from personal experiences and a shared belief that wellness should feel simple, intentional, and accessible.
For Apoorva, the inspiration came from childhood memories of growing up around intuitive forms of care that naturally existed in Indian homes. Motherhood further deepened her desire to introduce her children to preventive wellness practices. However, for Sachin, the journey was shaped by his own health struggles and the realisation that consistency and mindful rituals could transform one’s relationship with health. “Amma Living was born at the intersection of these two journeys,” Apoorva shares.
One of the reasons Ayurveda is gaining importance in modern life is its focus on prevention rather than cure. While most people today tend to pay attention to health only when problems arise, Ayurveda encourages balance through everyday habits and routines.
However, the founders admit that changing people’s mindset toward preventive wellness remains one of their biggest challenges. “Preventive care works very differently,” Sachin explains, adding, “Its success often lies in what does not happen: fewer disruptions, better resilience, improved energy, and a stronger sense of balance over time.”
According to them, Ayurveda does not have to be overwhelming or restrictive. Instead, it can exist through small, sustainable practices integrated into daily life. “We wanted Amma Living to feel approachable and practical rather than overly clinical. The idea is not to turn wellness into another task on a checklist, but to help people build small, intentional moments of care into their day,” she says.
From adding ghee to meals and using spice blends to practicing oil rituals or improving digestion, Ayurveda often works best through simple, consistent habits rather than dramatic lifestyle changes. The founders also believe that one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding Ayurveda is that it is meant only for older generations or requires elaborate routines. “In reality, Ayurveda was always designed to be part of everyday life. The most meaningful practices are often the simplest ones,” says Sachin.
In today’s culture of extreme diets and overnight transformations, they feel people often treat health like a short-term project rather than a sustainable lifestyle. Instead, Amma Living advocates balance through what they call an ‘80–20 approach’ — being mindful most of the time while still leaving room for enjoyment and flexibility without guilt.
Some Ayurvedic staples the founders personally rely on include triphala for digestion, moringa for nourishment, and anu thailam as a respiratory cleansing ritual. Oils like ojas oil are used for relaxation and self-massage, while spice blends such as suvarna mix and trikatu remain essentials in their kitchen. “People no longer want to follow practices blindly; they want to understand the ‘why’ behind them. That curiosity is helping Ayurveda evolve with more structure and credibility while still preserving its essence,” informs Apoorva.
As conversations around burnout, mental wellbeing, and sustainable living continue to grow, Ayurveda’s emphasis on rhythm, nourishment, and preventive care feels more relevant than ever. “We believe the future of wellness will not come from choosing between modern science and traditional wisdom, but from allowing the two to complement each other in a more balanced and informed way,” she concludes.