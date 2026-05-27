Amma Living: Ancient healing for modern times

Slowly but steadily Ayurveda is finding renewed relevance among younger generations looking for balance and sustainable wellbeing. Rooted in centuries of Indian wisdom, Ayurveda today is no longer seen as an old-world practice limited to traditional homes. Instead, it is increasingly becoming a practical guide to mindful living, preventive care, and everyday wellness.

Hyderabad-based Amma Living is among the brands attempting to bring Ayurveda into modern routines while preserving its authenticity. Founded by Apoorva Agarwal and Sachin Anand, the brand was born from personal experiences and a shared belief that wellness should feel simple, intentional, and accessible.

For Apoorva, the inspiration came from childhood memories of growing up around intuitive forms of care that naturally existed in Indian homes. Motherhood further deepened her desire to introduce her children to preventive wellness practices. However, for Sachin, the journey was shaped by his own health struggles and the realisation that consistency and mindful rituals could transform one’s relationship with health. “Amma Living was born at the intersection of these two journeys,” Apoorva shares.

One of the reasons Ayurveda is gaining importance in modern life is its focus on prevention rather than cure. While most people today tend to pay attention to health only when problems arise, Ayurveda encourages balance through everyday habits and routines.