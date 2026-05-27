Ashwini Kalsekar: I put my heart into every character

Tell us about your character in The Narmada Story.

My character, Avini Dorbey, belongs to a tribal community. The look is very raw and natural, with almost no makeup besides sunscreen and moisturiser. There’s even a researched tribal tattoo on my forehead. She is a single mother who works in homes inside a police colony while constantly protecting her mute daughter. Things take a darker turn when people in the colony begin going missing and a woman police officer starts investigating the case. It’s an emotional and layered story, though I cannot reveal much more.