Ashwini Kalsekar: I put my heart into every character

For someone who never planned on becoming an actor, Ashwini Kalsekar has built one of the most memorable careers across television and cinema. From intense performances in television dramas to entertaining audiences in films like Golmaal franchise, the actress has constantly explored different shades as a performer. Now, she is gearing up for The Narmada Story, where she plays a tribal woman named Avini Dorbey. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Ashwini opens up about her accidental entry into acting, memorable roles, life with husband Murali Sharma, and the simple things that keep her grounded.
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Were films always part of your plan?
Never. I actually wanted to become a Kathak exponent and build my career in classical dance. I trained under gurus like Asha Joglekar and Archana Joglekar and even performed with Hema Malini for many years when I was very young. Acting happened completely by chance. I had joined Indian Airlines as cabin crew when someone noticed my voice and asked if I would act in a television serial. I casually agreed because Fridays were my off days. That’s how it all started. Nothing in my life has ever been planned. I strongly believe in God and in simply going with the flow.
Tell us about your character in The Narmada Story.
My character, Avini Dorbey, belongs to a tribal community. The look is very raw and natural, with almost no makeup besides sunscreen and moisturiser. There’s even a researched tribal tattoo on my forehead. She is a single mother who works in homes inside a police colony while constantly protecting her mute daughter. Things take a darker turn when people in the colony begin going missing and a woman police officer starts investigating the case. It’s an emotional and layered story, though I cannot reveal much more.
What stood out for you while working on the film?
Working with Simala Prasad was inspiring. She’s an IPS officer who cleared her exams on the first attempt, yet she is extremely calm and grounded. She would quietly finish her scenes and continue with her official work after shoot hours. Watching her balance both worlds so effortlessly was amazing.
Which of your roles are closest to your heart?
Honestly, all of them. Every role feels personal because I put my heart into each character. Television gave me some of my most memorable years because the pace was so intense. We worked day and night, and there was no time to overthink. In CID, I played a cop with a completely different attitude. Kasamh Se had a more emotional side, while Jodha Akbar was historical. Then came Golmaal, which brought a completely different energy and fun. Every film in the franchise has been special, and now we are shooting for Golmaal 5.
How has your experience been working in Telugu cinema?
Wonderful. I’ve worked in films like Rakta Charitra, Badrinath and Mehbooba, and everybody has been extremely professional and respectful. I don’t like comparing industries because good people exist everywhere. I’ve also worked internationally in Monkey Man with Dev Patel, and he too was incredibly humble. One thing I take seriously while working in another language is learning my lines properly. I cannot perform with prompting because it breaks my concentration, so I memorise everything thoroughly.
What challenges do you still face as an actor?
Every day is a challenge because every set, script, and character is different. Language can sometimes be difficult when it’s not Hindi, but I completely trust the director. I consider myself a director’s actor. Once we discuss the scene and emotion, I deliver accordingly.
What are some of your favourite moments with Murali Sharma?
We are very private people and enjoy simple things. I love cooking for him whenever he’s back from shoots. We spend time at home, sit by the balcony with coffee, cook dinner, listen to music, and binge-watch shows together. We also have pets, so home itself becomes our comfort zone. Honestly, our company is enough for each other.
Do you follow any fitness routine?
Not really. My workout is housework. I clean, cook, run around after pets, and stay active throughout the day. I also avoid eating after 8.30 pm and usually have my first proper meal only around lunch the next day. I stopped consuming sugar at 21 and avoid maida as much as possible. Since I have hypothyroidism and was born with one kidney, everything I do is based on medical advice. I always tell people not to blindly follow someone else’s fitness routine because every body is different.
What keeps you motivated?
Life itself. Last year, I lost my mother, and spending time with her in the ICU made me realise how precious life is. You don’t need external things to feel happiness. Sometimes just sitting quietly and enjoying the moment is enough. I believe in being grateful — to God, to parents, and to the energy that allows us to wake up and work every day.
How do you define success?
Success is completely a state of mind. For me, success is when audiences remember my work. If people say they hated me in one role and loved me in another, that means I’ve done my job well. The most important thing is to stay grounded, remember where you came from, and always remain thankful.
What’s next for you?
We are currently shooting for Golmaal 5, and there are a few more exciting projects lined up, but audiences will have to wait for the announcements.