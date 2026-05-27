Beyond the Tawaif Stereotype: Avanti Patel’s O Gaanewali Sings Back to History

Avanti wanted the show to resonate equally with connoisseurs of semi-classical music and younger audiences hearing terms like tawaif for the very first time. She expresses, “I had to be careful about not compromising on the musicality and musical complexity of the show, while finding a way to draw in people who may be hearing the word tawaif for the first time.” One of the most fascinating aspects of O Gaanewali is that no two performances are ever exactly the same. “I have a huge bank of stories and anecdotes,” she says with a laugh, “I keep changing these up depending on the city we’re performing in, or the audience demographic.”