Encroachments on land worth Rs 4K crore cleared

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out major anti-encroachment operations on Tuesday and protected nearly 34 acres of land, including lakes and government property, in different parts of Hyderabad and its outskirts.

HYDRAA cleared encroachments over 22 acres at Kokapet Kotha Cheruvu and protected the 6.05-acre Eidula Kunta lake in Madhapur along with 5.16 acres of adjoining government land. Officials said the protected land was worth Rs 4,000 crore.

At Kokapet Kotha Cheruvu, located near Hyderabad’s IT and SEZ zones, HYDRAA removed encroachments within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits. Officials said the 72-acre lake had been partially encroached upon after realtors allegedly constructed bunds and fencing to occupy over 20 acres in the upper portion of the water body.