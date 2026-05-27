H2 House of Health: A modern cure for lifestyle-driven health risks

Dr Shravya explained how DNA testing and lifestyle mapping help personalise recommendations. “Every person’s body is different, and in our 20s and 30s, we already see our parents and grandparents being diagnosed with many diseases. With DNA, family history, and genetics, we know it may affect us one day, but there is no proper protocol to help us take action early. While diet and lifestyle advice is common, everybody is different, so we felt it was important to understand what your DNA is telling us and give advice that is tailored and customised to you,” she said.