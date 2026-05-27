H2 House of Health: A modern cure for lifestyle-driven health risks

In a city where conversations around diabetes, obesity, stress and fatigue have almost become routine, Hyderabad-based H2 House of Health is trying to shift the focus from treating disease to preventing it. Founded by Dr Venkat Apoorv Thungathurthi, Dr Shravya Chepur, Dr Sai Sandhya and Udaya Sri Puli, the clinic centres its work around oxidative stress biomarker testing, molecular hydrogen therapy, hydrogen water bottles, hydrogen mist products and personalised wellness plans rooted in what they call ‘Medicine 3.0’. At the heart of their approach is an oxidative stress biomarker test that measures the levels of two pro-oxidants and two antioxidants, helping doctors understand how well the body is defending itself against oxidative stress.
Speaking about why the team decided to focus on oxidative stress, Dr Shravya explained that modern illnesses are no longer isolated conditions. “We focused on this because we realised that almost 95-99 percent of diseases prevalent today are due to underlying oxidative stress built up in the body, and most patients who come in check almost all the boxes because these issues have become extremely common. We felt disease should not be this prevalent or normalised despite Hyderabad having top doctors, advanced technology, awareness, and resources,” said Dr Shravya.
Explaining the gap they noticed in preventive healthcare, Dr Venkat stated that medicine today often waits for the body to break down before acting. “The oxidative stress market test gives a quantitative number that shows how much stress is in the body, while life and lifestyle already reflect it. It is a blood test with four different tests, including two pro-oxidants and two anti-oxidants, which show stress levels and how they can be corrected through cellular repair, good lifestyle, good food, and preventive health,” Dr Venkat shared.
Speaking about the role of molecular hydrogen therapy, he further expressed, “Hydrogen is the only antioxidant that crosses the blood-brain barrier. It calms inflammation, repairs damage on a cellular level and helps improve energy, sleep and recovery.”
Dr Shravya explained how DNA testing and lifestyle mapping help personalise recommendations. “Every person’s body is different, and in our 20s and 30s, we already see our parents and grandparents being diagnosed with many diseases. With DNA, family history, and genetics, we know it may affect us one day, but there is no proper protocol to help us take action early. While diet and lifestyle advice is common, everybody is different, so we felt it was important to understand what your DNA is telling us and give advice that is tailored and customised to you,” she said.
Discussing hydrogen inhalation therapy and hydrogen water bottles, Dr Venkat explained that both work differently. “Inhalation is much more potent and concentrated, and during that one-hour session, it actively works to repair cells while reaching the entire body quickly through the bloodstream and breathing route. Water, on the other hand, works as a management method at home and passes through the digestive system and liver, which affects bioavailability because it reaches the gut directly. It helps repair gut issues faster, with many people seeing benefits similar to inhalation,” he said.
The doctors believe poor sleep remains one of the biggest contributors to oxidative stress today. Speaking about simple lifestyle changes, Dr Venkat concluded, “Stress and sleep are a vicious cycle. Even small changes like reducing screen time before bed, breathing exercises and getting proper sleep can make a huge difference because the body repairs itself when we sleep.”