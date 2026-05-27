Hyderabad startup launches Gen #2 cargo aircraft

HYDERABAD: City-based deep-tech aerospace startup BluJ Aerospace on Tuesday unveiled “Gen #2”, a commercial-grade heavy-payload electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft aimed at advancing next-generation aerial logistics and future passenger mobility in India.
Developed after four years of in-house research and development, Gen #2 is the first aircraft built on BluJ’s VANTIS platform architecture, a scalable framework designed to support multiple VTOL aircraft variants for cargo transport, regional connectivity and future passenger mobility applications, according to a release.
The company said the aircraft marks a significant milestone for India’s indigenous aerospace ecosystem, particularly in the rapidly growing global eVTOL sector.
Currently undergoing active flight testing, Gen #2 is designed for heavy-payload logistics operations and can carry payloads exceeding 200 kg under a 500-kg maximum take-off weight. The fully battery-powered aircraft uses a lift-plus-cruise configuration and will initially be deployed for pilot projects, payload testing and logistics mission evaluations, the release added.
Founder and CEO Amar Sri Vatsavaya said the aircraft follows BluJ’s earlier Gen #1 technology demonstrator, which achieved India’s first public flight demonstration of a 500-kg-class eVTOL aircraft. He said the company’s long-term plans include one-tonne payload-class logistics aircraft and hydrogen-electric long-range passenger mobility variants.