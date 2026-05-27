Hyderabad startup launches Gen #2 cargo aircraft

HYDERABAD: City-based deep-tech aerospace startup BluJ Aerospace on Tuesday unveiled “Gen #2”, a commercial-grade heavy-payload electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft aimed at advancing next-generation aerial logistics and future passenger mobility in India.

Developed after four years of in-house research and development, Gen #2 is the first aircraft built on BluJ’s VANTIS platform architecture, a scalable framework designed to support multiple VTOL aircraft variants for cargo transport, regional connectivity and future passenger mobility applications, according to a release.

The company said the aircraft marks a significant milestone for India’s indigenous aerospace ecosystem, particularly in the rapidly growing global eVTOL sector.