Love, loneliness and healing with Ravinder Singh

That same emotional complexity also forms the heart of Half of Forever. Rather than looking at forever as something measured only by time, Ravinder says, “The title Half of Forever comes from the idea that forever is usually measured in time and seen as everlasting. But what if forever could also be measured by the impact of love? Even if that love existed only for a limited time, its intensity and emotional effect could still feel eternal. It is about experiencing a love so deep that it feels worthy of worship and sacrifice. That immense impact stayed forever in feeling, even though the relationship itself did not last forever, and that is why it is called Half of Forever.”