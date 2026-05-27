The rise of cosmetic gynaecology

For years, many women have silently lived with intimate health concerns, often dismissing them as a natural part of ageing, childbirth, or menopause rather than medical conditions that can be addressed. Conversations around issues such as urinary incontinence, vaginal laxity, recurrent infections, and sexual wellness have long remained confined behind hesitation and stigma, preventing many from seeking professional care. Hoping to shift this narrative and create a more open space for women’s healthcare, Continental Hospitals has launched its Continental Elle Sante Cosmetic Gynaecology Centre in Financial District. Described as Telangana’s first dedicated centre for comprehensive cosmetic and reconstructive gynaecological care, the facility aims not only to provide treatment but also to encourage women to speak openly about intimate health and wellbeing.
Speaking about what led to the creation of the department, Dr Guru N Reddy, founder and chairman of Continental Hospitals, reflected on the gap he observed in women’s healthcare over the years. “Having lived in the US for almost 40 years and seeing how cosmetic gynaecology and reconstructive care have long been available for women there, we realised during Continental Hospitals’ journey that many women here still hesitate to express their concerns. Women feel shy discussing sexual needs or reconstruction because of social stigma. However, in today’s 21st century, this should not continue, and clinicians must give women confidence and empathy to come forward and express themselves,” said Dr Guru.
Meanwhile, Dr Navneet Magon, internationally renowned urogynecologist and cosmetic-plastic gynaecologist and the director of Continental Elle Sante Cosmetic Gynaecology Centre, said that the field has evolved significantly in India over the last decade. “I have been into this for more than one and a half decades, and when I started, even my colleagues and gynaecologists would laugh at it because no one believed it would work. However, while working with the armed forces and catering to women across the country, I realised women had genuine problems, and as healthcare providers, we are obliged to care for them,” Dr Navneet shared.
As conversations around intimate healthcare continues to grow, Dr Guru stressed that awareness and trust between doctors and patients will play a key role. “When we say cosmetic, women feel this is another money-making venture or commercialisation, but this is a science in itself. Many women, post-childbirth, post menopausal, or through the journey of womanhood, face issues such as urinary incontinence, recurrent vaginal infections, vaginal laxity, sexual dysfunction, and dissatisfaction. Yet they feel there is no therapy and accept it as normal, fate, or karma, believing this is bound to happen,” Dr Guru narrated.
Sharing how awareness has gradually increased across the country, Dr Navneet pointed to the academic and medical ecosystem built around the speciality. “We have been able to create a lot of awareness and build an ecosystem to progress cosmetic gynaecology. We established the Society of Cosmetic Gynaecology of India (TSCG), launched the RECOGYN World Congress on Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynaecology, and created a complete division and 3-year MCh programme at AIIMS. Through the Indian College of Cosmetic Gynaecology, we have trained gynaecologists, created awareness, and worked to ensure this healthcare reaches every woman,” Dr Navneet expresses.
Dr Guru also spoke about the hospital’s plans to educate women and encourage them to seek help without fear or embarrassment. “We are going to use social media to create awareness and help women make informed choices, because every beginning in life is another journey. Women are beautiful both inside and out, and they deserve attention, care, support, and confidence. As healthcare providers, we are here for them, and they can trust Continental Hospitals always to be a ray of hope and a beacon of light,” he concluded.