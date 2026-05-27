The rise of cosmetic gynaecology

Speaking about what led to the creation of the department, Dr Guru N Reddy, founder and chairman of Continental Hospitals, reflected on the gap he observed in women’s healthcare over the years. “Having lived in the US for almost 40 years and seeing how cosmetic gynaecology and reconstructive care have long been available for women there, we realised during Continental Hospitals’ journey that many women here still hesitate to express their concerns. Women feel shy discussing sexual needs or reconstruction because of social stigma. However, in today’s 21st century, this should not continue, and clinicians must give women confidence and empathy to come forward and express themselves,” said Dr Guru.