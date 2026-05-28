Ambiator Cools: Cooling Systems That Understand Indian Summers

India is getting hotter. Not gradually, not quietly — but urgently, undeniably, and at a scale that can no longer be ignored. And yet, the way we cool ourselves has barely changed in decades. The air conditioner still reigns, still guzzles electricity, still throws hot air back into the very streets it’s supposed to be cooling. Bringing a change to this is Jeeten Desai, co-founder of Ambiator Cools, along with Tiger Aster — a Hyderabad-based startup that has built a 5-ton cooling unit that uses 80 percent less electricity, exhausts air cooler than the outside temperature, and is manufactured entirely in India. A technology that sits between the humble air cooler and the energy‑­hungry AC, Ambiator is quietly rewriting the rules of cooling with one powerful belief: that you should never have to warm the planet just to stay comfortable in it. Jeeten Desai speaks to CE about the two and a half years of relentless R&D, the gap nobody thought to fill, and why India’s cooling problem is more urgent than we think.