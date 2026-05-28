Debt-ridden Telangana farmer kills family, ends life

HYDERABAD: Mounting debts and financial distress linked to farming losses are believed to have driven a 40-year-old man to kill his wife and two children before he died by suicide in Salkalapuram village of Wanaparthy district late on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Gangala Narasimha, his wife Ellamma (35), daughter Sahiti Sri (13) and son Sai Nihal (14).

According to Wanaparthy police, Narasimha had taken nearly 150 acres of mango farmland on lease and borrowed money from various sources for cultivation. Police said he also spent around Rs 25 lakh on medical treatment and had accumulated debts of nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Officials said bank representatives had visited his residence several times in recent days over pending EMIs. People known to him, from whom he had borrowed money, were also reportedly demanding repayment.

Unable to cope with the situation, Narasimha allegedly tied the hands and legs of his wife and children, threw them into a water sump at the farmhouse, killing them. He later died by hanging, police said.

Before taking the extreme step, Narasimha reportedly called a relative around 2 am on Wednesday and informed him that he had killed his family and was going to die by suicide. By the time the relative reached the farmhouse, all four were dead.

Police said Narasimha had also posted a WhatsApp status message before his death, alleging harassment by lenders.

Suicide Prevention helpline

Tele Manas counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416