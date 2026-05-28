From Jaipur to Uppal: DJ Ravish on powering the Orange Army’s roar

Before the first ball is bowled, before the crowd finds its voice, before the stadium truly comes alive — there is music. And behind that music, there is DJ Ravish. One of India’s top DJs and the official DJ of Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has quietly carved out a role that no one knew they needed until they felt it — in a country where cricket is not just a sport but a shared heartbeat. From a teenager in Jaipur secretly loading speakers onto a tempo, hiding his dreams from his parents, to commanding the console at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal when the team plays at home — this is a story not just of a DJ, but of a boy who listened when music called and never stopped. 21 years, thousands of matches, millions of fans, and one philosophy: feel the room, move the crowd, and never let the energy die.
Excerpts
What was the moment you realised DJing was your path?
The credit goes to my elder brother — he used to bring cassettes of English songs, but never listened to them. I was the one on loud volume. Then around 13 or 14, my brother got me a computer with pre-loaded DJ videos — international DJs playing to 5,000, 10,000 people. That image locked itself in my mind. There was no DJ academy in Jaipur, so I started working for a sound vendor — loading speakers onto a tempo, taking it to venues, installing everything, playing, dismantling, and coming back at night. Two years of that, hidden from my parents. Then a small club, then a nightclub. Slowly and gradually I moved forward. It’s been 21 years now.
From Rajasthan Royals to Sunrisers Hyderabad, how has that journey evolved?
In 2013, the call from Rajasthan Royals was a turnaround moment. Cricket is a religion in India, and like every other kid, I wanted to be a cricketer. Being involved with the sport again meant everything. 6-7 years with Rajasthan Royals was one experience — then in 2024, I joined SRH. The fan base is massive, deeply passionate, and what I already had in terms of recognition exploded exponentially
You don’t speak Telugu. How did you crack the SRH setup?
That was the biggest challenge. At SRH, we only play Telugu — no Bollywood, no English. So I used Google Translate on each and every song, understood whether it was a dance number, a romantic song, or a hero elevation track. I watched Telugu movies back to back just to understand the essence of the music. My first match, I was nervous but I did well. The response from the crowd and the Instagram messages afterwards gave me the confidence I needed. Then fans started suggesting songs, and I check every single message — 3,000 to 4,000 after each match. If I like a song and it fits, I play it. The fans have helped me enormously.
What’s your go-to track when SRH wins a thriller?
The climax background music from Rangasthalam. Fans suggested it in 2024 — but I didn’t just take their word for it. I watched the movie, understood why that music hits so hard, and made it mine. In 2025, when Punjab Kings scored 245 and SRH chased it down — Abhishek Sharma scoring 141 — the moment Heinrich Klaasen hit the winning boundary, I played it. The stadium erupted. That was the loudest noise of the evening.
Your Pedda Puli video crossed 16.1 M views. What made that moment so special?
Pedda Puli is a popular folk and devotional song — people dance to it during the Bonalu festival. Pedda Puli means tiger. The crowd suggested it, I did my research, sorted the licensing, and when I finally played it, the stadium went mad. Folk music gives fans a different feeling — they feel connected to their roots in a way movie songs simply don’t. I also play Mayadari Maisamma, and the response is always huge.
Have players ever made song requests?
Many times. Nitish Kumar Reddy once appeared on the giant screen before a match and requested Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram — Mahesh Babu is his favourite actor. Abhishek Sharma asked for O Shera from Kesari at the fan meet — I had to get special permission from management to play it since it’s a Bollywood track, but we made it happen. Every player has a persona and a track. Pat Cummins is the Bahubali — king of the team. Heinrich Klaasen is Salaar — people call him Kateramma Koduku. At the last match this season, Abhishek personally told me, “Bro, you play very nice music. You played O Shera for me. Thank you so much.
How do you shift a stadium’s energy in seconds when a match flips?
I prepare for every scenario. When the team is in a difficult situation, the crowd goes silent — and it’s my responsibility to pump them up, make them scream and shout, so the players feel that energy and the game can turn.
What is your message to the Orange Army?
I am forever grateful for the love they’ve given me over these three years. My message is simple — keep supporting, keep believing, whether we win or lose. What I love most about the SRH fan base is that we support the entire team, not just one player. Whether it’s number one or number eleven walking to bat, the crowd response is always the same. That’s what the Orange Army is about.