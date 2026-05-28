From Jaipur to Uppal: DJ Ravish on powering the Orange Army’s roar

What was the moment you realised DJing was your path?

The credit goes to my elder brother — he used to bring cassettes of English songs, but never listened to them. I was the one on loud volume. Then around 13 or 14, my brother got me a computer with pre-loaded DJ videos — international DJs playing to 5,000, 10,000 people. That image locked itself in my mind. There was no DJ academy in Jaipur, so I started working for a sound vendor — loading speakers onto a tempo, taking it to venues, installing everything, playing, dismantling, and coming back at night. Two years of that, hidden from my parents. Then a small club, then a nightclub. Slowly and gradually I moved forward. It’s been 21 years now.

From Rajasthan Royals to Sunrisers Hyderabad, how has that journey evolved?

In 2013, the call from Rajasthan Royals was a turnaround moment. Cricket is a religion in India, and like every other kid, I wanted to be a cricketer. Being involved with the sport again meant everything. 6-7 years with Rajasthan Royals was one experience — then in 2024, I joined SRH. The fan base is massive, deeply passionate, and what I already had in terms of recognition exploded exponentially