PS romance with side effects

One of the most relatable parts of talking to Pranav is how openly he discusses the emotional weight of performing. He is deeply invested in every single show and does not hide it. He highlights, “There are a lot of creative blocks, and as a comedian, I want to get out of them as soon as possible because they come and go. Thoughts become stagnant, and there is always the fear of breaking them. Not all shows are equal because some are great, some are fine, and some are average. Audience mood and timing matter. I stay mentally stable by analysing and growing as an artist instead of doubting myself.”