Railway cops nab man carrying Rs 1.2 crore hawala money in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force personnel seized Rs 1.22 crore from a passenger who was reportedly transporting hawala money from Mumbai to Secunderabad in Devagiri Express.

According to officials, during an inspection between Bollaram and Malkajgiri railway stations around 3 pm, GRP and RPF personnel noticed the passenger, Vijay Ambadas Gupta (40) from Amaravati district of Maharashtra, carrying a bag under suspicious circumstances and detained him.

During questioning, he said he had received Rs 1,22,70,000 from a person, Santosh Seth, who runs a jewellery store in Mumbai. He was instructed to transport the cash to Secunderabad and hand it over to another person identified as Banti, who is said to be running a jewellery shop in Monda Market. Police said the accused was promised Rs 5,000 for transporting the cash.

Since the accused failed to produce any valid documents or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source and purpose of the cash, the money was suspected to be linked to hawala transactions connected with the jewellery business. His mobile phone, identity proof documents and journey ticket were seized.