Constable saves TGSPDCL worker after electric shock

HYDERABAD: A constable attached to Tappachabutra police station saved the life of a 44-year-old TGSPDCL contract worker by administering CPR after the latter suffered a severe electric shock while on duty on Thursday.

According to police, assistant lineman Raju Naik was carrying out repair works on an electric pole near Kummarwadi Hanuman temple when he accidentally came into contact with a live high-tension wire. The shock caused him to fall from the pole and lose consciousness instantly. Police said his pulse had also dropped.