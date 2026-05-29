Constable saves TGSPDCL worker after electric shock

HYDERABAD: A constable attached to Tappachabutra police station saved the life of a 44-year-old TGSPDCL contract worker by administering CPR after the latter suffered a severe electric shock while on duty on Thursday.
According to police, assistant lineman Raju Naik was carrying out repair works on an electric pole near Kummarwadi Hanuman temple when he accidentally came into contact with a live high-tension wire. The shock caused him to fall from the pole and lose consciousness instantly. Police said his pulse had also dropped.
Constable B Suresh, who noticed the commotion, immediately rushed to the spot and found the worker unresponsive and not breathing. He promptly began Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and administered continuous chest compressions. Police said the CPR revived the victim’s pulse and temporarily restored his breathing at the spot.
With the help of residents, Suresh shifted the injured worker to a hospital in an emergency vehicle for advanced treatment.
Doctors treating the victim said his condition was stable and out of danger.