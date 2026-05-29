Hyderabad couple welcomes boy after IVF treatment at Gandhi Hospital

HYDERABAD: After nearly nine years of unsuccessful attempts to conceive, a couple from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district welcomed a baby boy following treatment at the IVF centre in state-run Gandhi Hospital.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha shared the development on X, describing it as a significant achievement for the government-run facility. According to Gandhi Hospital doctors, Ravi and Sowmya had earlier approached several private fertility centres and underwent multiple fertility procedures, including Ovulation Induction (OI) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), nearly 12 times without success. The couple later approached the IVF Centre at Gandhi Hospital last year. Following medical evaluation, doctors initiated IVF treatment and the pregnancy was reportedly achieved in the very first attempt.

Entire procedure free: Doc

Prof Shobha, Head of the Department of Gynaecology and In-charge Superintendent, said the entire treatment process — including the IVF procedure, medicines, antenatal care and regular check-ups — was provided free of cost.

Sowmya delivered a healthy 4-kg baby boy at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday.