Mother and son found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Lashkarguda village on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Pusala Kalavathi and her son Shiva Kumar, natives of Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. Abdullapurmet police said Kalavathi’s husband had died due to ill health around six months ago. On Wednesday morning, Shiva’s friend Ajay visited the house and called out to him, but received no response. After knocking on the door, he entered the house and found both Kalavathi and Shiva dead.

Police said a suicide note was found on a chair. In the note, Shiva reportedly stated that his father had died six months ago and that he was ending his life due to depression.

According to police, they died by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan using a rope.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for a postmortem. A case has been registered.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha helpline: 91-44-24640050)