Telangana HC raps HYDRAA over demolition without notice

HYDERABAD: Hearing a petition filed by the Jaistha Villa Owners Maintenance Society, the Telangana High Court observed that demolition without notice, especially when a land dispute is already sub judice, is “not proper”. The court issued interim orders directing HYDRAA and other authorities to maintain status quo at the Kokapet property.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka questioned the action of HYDRAA officials in allegedly carrying out demolition activity at the Jaistha Villa compound in Kokapet village of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district without issuing prior notice to the residents or the society concerned. The interim order was passed in a vacation house motion petition filed by the Jaistha Villa Owners Maintenance Mutually Aided Cooperative Society challenging the alleged demolition carried out by HYDRAA officials on May 26.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that Survey No. 84 measures 9.19 acres, of which 8.14 acres are patta land. The petitioner argued that the government had earlier acquired 1.09 acres classified as “Sarkari Shikam” land for a pond restoration project, while the remaining 6.14 acres were developed by Goldfish Adobe Private Limited through agreements with landowners. Villas were subsequently constructed and handed over in 2019.