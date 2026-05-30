Cooling Traditions: Rediscovering Telangana’s Lost Summer Beverages

According to Chef Ammana Raju, executive chef at Novotel Airport, several traditional Indian summer beverages have slowly faded from public memory. “Owing to the long summers in the Indian subcontinent, there are several drinks which are popular in India. Yet somehow, a few of them have lost their relevance because the ingredients are no longer easily available to the general public,” he says.

He points out that drinks like Panakkam and Ragi Ambali, though still cherished in some households, are now difficult to find across Telangana. “The advent of packaged juices and carbonated beverages, backed by million-dollar advertising campaigns and celebrity endorsements, has made many regional drinks obsolete,” he explains.

Chef Ammana fondly recalls growing up with Goli Soda mixed with a dash of lemon — a once-popular summer favourite that has gradually lost its charm among younger generations. One drink he continues to swear by is Pineapple Panakkam, a refreshing twist on the traditional Panakkam.

“The recipe is fairly simple,” he says, adding, “Panakkam is mixed with pineapple juice and served with chopped pineapple as garnish. This drink provides hydration, cools the body, and rejuvenates a tired soul. Using chilled pineapple juice gives the best results.”

He also believes changing lifestyles have contributed to the decline of traditional beverages. “As the youth of Telangana move to new cities and countries, they become excited to explore newer lifestyles and often feel more privileged holding a can of cola rather than a glass of Panakkam,” he adds.