Digital fix for school traffic chaos in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Nearly two lakh vehicles converge around school campuses within a span of 15 minutes during dispersal hours, creating congestion that at times exceeds rush-hour traffic in Cyberabad’s IT corridors, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh said on Friday.

Chairing a virtual meeting on the proposed Student Mobility Digital Public Infrastructure, he said the initiative aims to create a technology-driven, police-verified transport ecosystem to provide safe, affordable and monitored transportation for students.

The proposed model will integrate RTC buses and private transport operators through a compliance-based platform.

A joint survey by Cyberabad police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), covering 526 educational institutions and around 4.1 lakh students, identified several gaps in the existing transport system.

Officials said the rollout will begin with student mobility data analysis, gate intelligence systems, parental awareness programmes and route planning. All participating vehicles will be equipped with CCTV cameras and monitored through the Cyberabad Police Command and Control Centre.