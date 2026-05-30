Emergency pumping at Singur to begin from June 1

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will partially begin emergency pumping operations at the Singur reservoir from June 1 to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad and meet the requirements of the Core Urban Region (CURE).

Singur is one of Hyderabad’s key drinking water sources after the twin reservoirs, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. The reservoir supplies water to various parts of the city, industries and several areas in the erstwhile Medak district.

The move comes after nearly eight tmcft of water was released from the reservoir in March to facilitate repair works. Despite concerns over water availability during the peak summer season, officials managed supply through regulated distribution schedules.

HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy reviewed the emergency pumping arrangements at the reservoir and inspected the ongoing pump set alignment works being carried out under Patancheru transmission division-2.

Officials informed him that the present water level in the Singur reservoir stands at 516.080 feet, with available storage of 5.477 TMC. At a water level of 516.00 feet, nearly 5.340 TMC of water would remain available. They also stated that preparations are underway to begin partial emergency pumping operations from June 1.

Ashok directed officials to complete pump set alignment works, power supply arrangements and related mechanical and electrical installations within the stipulated timeframe to ensure there is no disruption in drinking water supply to the city.