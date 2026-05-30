How a HYDRAA uniform changed 16 lives

HYDERABAD: Not long ago, many of them survived by begging, navigating a society that often denied them opportunities. Today, they wear HYDRAA uniforms, protect lakes and government lands, interact with residents during field operations and are helping redefine what inclusion in public service can look like.

HYDRAA has employed 16 transgender persons, 11 trans women and five trans men, as part of its dedicated Eagle Team which assists in protecting lakes, nalas, parks and government lands from encroachments. The team has contributed to safeguarding 862 acres of government land at Ailapur and protecting Eidulakunta in Madhapur.

For the team members, the job has meant far more than a monthly salary. It has offered financial stability, social acceptance and, perhaps most importantly, a sense of identity and belonging.

“More than money, respect is what matters in our lives. Today, when we step out wearing the HYDRAA uniform, we feel proud and respected. If given opportunities, transgender persons can excel in any field, and our work in HYDRAA is proof of that,” Gayatri said.