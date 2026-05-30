Loudest IPL ever!

But now? They just explain exactly what the product does, like those ChatGPT ads. It feels like going to a nursery class after already being in 5th class. The ads right now are very elementary and very annoying. And if you are wondering who the hell approves these ads, don’t worry. They will line up like criminals after the match to hand out the post-match corporate awards.

The most annoying part is that these ads are unmissable. If you think you can just scroll through Reels when an over is done, you can’t. They won’t let you. The ads are louder than the match itself. They are louder than CSK and RCB fans combined. They hit your nerves so hard that you might just end up booking an Uber bike just to escape.

Also, here is a suggestion: don’t play an ad featuring a cricketer right after he gets out for zero. Rohit Sharma just got out for a duck, and they immediately play an ad he stars in. A good knock makes a player look great, so his endorsement works. But when he gets out for zero, why do you think I will buy CEAT tyres right after that?