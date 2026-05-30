Mixing Memories: The Avakaya Experience Brings Telangana Traditions to Life

“Everyone does cake mixing during winters, but when it comes to our traditions, avakaya mixing was almost like a festival during our childhood,” says Naveen, adding, “Right from plucking mangoes from the trees to cutting and drying them, and then preparing all the spices, the entire process would take one or two days. In villages, every household would compete with one another while making avakaya. Nowadays, people mostly buy commercial pickles from the market. ADI is a place where you can reconnect with your roots, and that is why we decided to host this experience here. We sourced all the mangoes from our owner’s farm.”