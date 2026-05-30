Stebin Ben: I never planned to become the voice of love ballads, it happened naturally

Before the fame, the chartbusters, and the millions of hearts his songs now live in, there was a young Stebin Ben with a dream, and a voice filled with emotions. Whether it’s love, heartbreak, longing, or hope, his music carries a warmth that feels deeply personal — almost like a memory. In a candid conversation with CE, he opens up about his journey, the emotions behind his latest track Tera Ho Jaun from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and more.
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How do you look back at your journey?
Honestly, even today it feels surreal sometimes. I came to Mumbai with Rs 20,000 and started by posting covers and performing at cafes simply because music made me happy, but somewhere I felt that one day people would connect with my voice. The most special feeling is when someone tells me that a song of mine became part of their love story, heartbreak or a memory they’ll carry forever. That emotional connection means everything to me and reminds me how powerful music can really be.
What were some of the biggest struggles you had to overcome?
There were definitely phases where I questioned myself a lot. Sometimes opportunities wouldn’t come and naturally you start wondering if you’re doing enough. I think the biggest challenge was staying patient and continuing to believe in my voice during uncertain times. But looking back now, those struggles shaped me both emotionally and as an artist. They taught me resilience and made me value every moment even more.
With songs like Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Baarish, Thoda Thoda Pyaar and many, how do you ensure people remember you beyond just one trending song?
A viral song can introduce you to people, but consistency is what truly builds a connection. From the beginning, I always wanted listeners to feel something genuine whenever they heard my voice. I think audiences remember artists who make them feel good and understood emotionally.
Do you think the path of becoming a ‘music star’ has changed today?
Absolutely. Earlier, becoming a music star was mostly connected to films, big albums, or major labels. But at the same time, audiences are much smarter now. Fame can come quickly, but staying relevant depends on authenticity and consistency. People stay connected only when they genuinely feel something real in you.
What was your first reaction when you heard Tera Ho Jaun?
The emotion in the melody and lyrics felt very pure from the beginning and I wanted to bring that honesty into my voice while recording it. Working with Sachin-Jigar is always inspiring and love thier music. A lot of love songs are grand and dramatic, but Tera Ho Jaun feels intimate and honest. It doesn’t try too hard quite light.
How do you emotionally prepare yourself while recording songs that are so love-driven?
For emotional songs, I try not to think too technically. I focus more on understanding the emotion behind every lyric and imagining the feeling the song is trying to express. I believe vulnerability in music only comes when you genuinely allow yourself to feel every word you’re singing.
Did the actors add another layer to the experience of the song for you?
Definitely. When actors like Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde bring such beautiful expressions and emotions to a song visually, it elevates the entire experience. As singers, we give the soul through our voice, and actors complete that emotion on screen.
Did becoming the voice of emotional love ballads happen naturally, or was it a conscious choice?
Honestly, it wasn’t something I planned consciously in the beginning. I naturally connected more with melodies and emotional songs because that’s what I personally enjoy listening to as well. I’m grateful for that because romantic music lets you connect directly with people’s hearts.
Is there a song from your own discography that feels the most personal?
I think Thoda Thoda Pyaar is one song that feels very close to me personally. There’s a certain softness, honesty and emotional innocence in the song that reflects a lot of who I am in real life as well. It also became a very special part of my journey because of the love people gave it and even today, performing it still feels emotional for me.
Any plans to sing for Telugu films?
I would absolutely love to sing for Telugu films. I genuinely admire the music coming from the industry and would love to sing it as well if opportunity arises. There are so many talented composers and artists there, would be great to work with them.
What’s more on the plate?
There’s a lot of exciting music coming up... new singles, movie songs and a few projects that are very close to my heart.