Stebin Ben: I never planned to become the voice of love ballads, it happened naturally

Excerpts

How do you look back at your journey?

Honestly, even today it feels surreal sometimes. I came to Mumbai with Rs 20,000 and started by posting covers and performing at cafes simply because music made me happy, but somewhere I felt that one day people would connect with my voice. The most special feeling is when someone tells me that a song of mine became part of their love story, heartbreak or a memory they’ll carry forever. That emotional connection means everything to me and reminds me how powerful music can really be.