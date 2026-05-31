A childhood of hunger, a lifetime of giving

HYDERABAD: While Hyderabad sleeps after grand weddings and lavish celebrations, a different kind of journey unfolds on its streets. Armed with packets of rescued food and driven by compassion, a group of young volunteers rides through the night in search of people who might otherwise go to bed hungry.

At the heart of this movement is Nemani Malleshwar Rao, founder of the volunteer-driven initiative Don’t Waste Food. Speaking to TNIE, he says that this initiative is close to his heart as his own childhood was shaped by hunger, poverty and child labour.

Every night, volunteers collect surplus food from weddings, hotels and corporate events, pack it into containers and set out on motorcycles across the city. They distribute meals to people sleeping on pavements, near railway stations, bus stops, under flyovers and even to attendants at hospitals.

Since its inception in 2012, Don’t Waste Food has grown into one of the country’s largest food rescue movements. The organisation has distributed more than 32 lakh meals in the last three years alone. During peak wedding and festival seasons, volunteers serve over 5,000 meals a day. What began in Hyderabad has now expanded to Delhi, Rohtak, Rajahmundry and Jamshedpur, collectively distributing around 2,000 meals daily.

Malleshwar’s journey began far from Hyderabad. In 1998, floods destroyed his family’s small farm near Nagpur, forcing them to migrate to Nizamabad in search of work. Childhood quickly gave way to survival. “Finding food for the next meal was often our biggest challenge,” he recalls.