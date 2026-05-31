Encroachments cleared at Mushkin lake, Rs 5,500 crore government land secured

HYDERABAD: The HYDRAA carried out a major operation at Mushkin Cheruvu in Puppalaguda-Narsingi, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district, to prevent encroachments and protect the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area and adjoining government land valued at `5,500 crore.

The agency acted against alleged illegal land alterations and construction activities within the lake’s FTL limits. During the operation, HYDRAA removed encroachments and stopped attempts to occupy about 35.10 acres by constructing an embankment across the water body under the guise of development works.

Officials alleged that certain real estate interests were using temporary huts erected in the names of poor families to facilitate encroachment of the lake and government land. HYDRAA personnel interacted with residents and explained the consequences of such activities.

Authorities began removing unauthorised structures and initiated fencing around the lake and adjacent government land. According to HMDA records, Mushkin Lake’s FTL area covers 52.20 acres.