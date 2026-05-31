Telangana HC raps HYDRAA for ‘razing, then justifying’

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has directed revenue authorities and HYDRAA officials to restore 13.17 acres of land in Survey Nos. 1003 to 1006 at Kukatpally to its original condition, observing that the petitioner had established a strong prima facie case of wilful disobedience of earlier court orders.

The direction came in a batch of contempt cases filed by NVN Constructions Pvt Ltd, represented by its director K Naveen Kumar. The company alleged that officials demolished compound fencing, security rooms and an entry gate, disconnected electricity supply, and forcibly took possession of the land on May 25 and 26, 2026, despite existing court protection.

The court noted that earlier orders had recognised the land as having been regularised under GO Ms No. 469 of 2008 and had rejected claims that it was a water body, shikam or tank. It also observed that the authorities had previously assured the court that any action would be taken only after following due process of law.

Expressing concern over HYDRAA’s conduct, Justice Bheemapaka observed that the actions complained of appeared to reflect a recurring pattern of “demolish first and justify later”, treating judicial orders as obstacles rather than binding directions. The court said such conduct, if ultimately established, would strike at the foundation of the rule of law and undermine the authority of the judiciary.

Pending disposal of the contempt proceedings, the respondents, including the principal secretary of the Revenue department, the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector and the Kukatpally tahsildar, were directed to restore the land within 24 hours.