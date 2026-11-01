A young Hyderabad innovator draws road map to safer bus rides

HYDERABAD: An intermediate first-year student from Suryapet is among 60 young innovators selected to exhibit their projects at a national-level competition, with his prototype offering a technology-based approach to improving road safety.

Kollu Mahidhar’s innovation, titled “Smart steering with health alerts to reduce accidents”, is designed to monitor a bus driver’s health and alertness, detect alcohol consumption and identify obstacles, including pedestrians and schoolchildren in blind spots.

The project was selected from around 790 exhibits at the 12th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition under the INSPIRE-MANAK Award, held recently at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The idea took shape when Mahidhar was in Class 9, following an experience that made him think about the scope for technology to prevent road accidents.

Prototype integrates multiple sensors with microcontroller, GPS, SMS tech

“While travelling to school, I witnessed a fatal accident. It made me wonder why we could not develop a system that would alert passengers and authorities before a situation turned critical. That is how I came up with this device,” Mahidhar tells TNIE.

The working prototype integrates multiple sensors with a microcontroller, GPS and SMS technology. Sensors fitted to the steering wheel monitor the driver’s pulse rate and other vital signs. If abnormal readings are detected, an alarm alerts the conductor and passengers, while an SMS carrying the vehicle’s GPS location can be sent to the authorities concerned.