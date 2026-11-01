CMC to set up poultry waste recycling facility

HYDERABAD: What if the waste generated by chicken shops and poultry markets could be turned into something useful instead of being dumped in open spaces?

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is planning a 100-tonne-per-day (TPD) poultry waste recycling plant, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, to do just that.

The proposed facility will convert discarded bones, feathers, skin, intestines, gizzards, tendons and other poultry remains into useful byproducts such as feed protein and fat oils for fish feed. Wastewater generated during processing will also be treated and recycled.

Cyberabad generates 50-60 TPD of poultry waste daily, rising to over 100 TPD on Sundays and public holidays. CMC will coordinate with the concessionaire to ensure vendors, markets and poultry-related industries supply waste to the plant, streamlining collection and preventing illegal dumping.

The project is expected to ease the burden on municipal waste-disposal systems and reduce foul odour, unhygienic conditions and contamination of land and water bodies.

It will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model, with a private concessionaire handling investment, construction, waste collection, transportation, processing and maintenance over a 25-year concession period.

The concessionaire must establish the 100 TPD plant within 12 months and arrange waste collection across CMC limits. The facility must have an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), scrubbers and a green belt to control wastewater, emissions and odour. It should also handle up to 110% of its daily capacity.

About 34% of the waste is expected to be recovered as useful byproducts, including feed protein, fats and oils. CMC has left the choice of technology open to encourage private investment, but the concessionaire must ensure that the byproducts and treated water are pathogen-free and meet TGPCB and CPCB standards.