The Lord of rainwater harvesting

HYDERABAD: Every time it rains in Hyderabad, thousands of litres of water flow off rooftops, roads and open spaces into drainage systems instead of replenishing groundwater. While water conservation often becomes a talking point during summer, Ranga Prasad, founder of HydRainHarvest, believes the effort must begin long before the monsoon.

Over the past decade, he has worked to change this and implemented more than 600 rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge structures across Hyderabad.

His journey began in 2015, when the city faced a severe water crisis following two consecutive years of poor rainfall. While running an organic food business and a fitness and yoga centre in Gachibowli, Prasad struggled to find a professional to install a rainwater recharge pit at his leased premises.

Having campaigned on climate change since 2009, he decided to make water conservation his primary focus and started a rainwater harvesting business in November 2016. “I felt that there were enough awareness groups, but very few people were actually implementing solutions on the ground. I wanted to move from awareness to action,” he told TNIE.

He travelled across the country to attend training programmes and workshops, gaining practical knowledge of designing and maintaining recharge structures. Renovating old, clogged pits taught him how accumulated silt blocks water from reaching aquifers and how poor design and maintenance render many structures ineffective. This experience shaped his approach. “A recharge structure should not work well only for the first two or three years. It should be designed in such a way that it can be maintained and remain functional for the next 20 to 25 years,” he added.