19-year-old held with fake currency worth Rs 60 lakh

HYDERABAD: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a 19-year-old man and seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 60 lakh at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday. He was allegedly transporting the fake notes from Jaipur to Mumbai via Hyderabad.

The accused, Shivratan Mahiya of Bikaner district in Rajasthan, was apprehended from the general compartment of the Mumbai LTT Express (18519) around 1.30 pm. Police seized 12 bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes.

According to police, Mahiya had come into contact with Om Prakash (25), also from Bikaner, a few months ago. Prakash allegedly offered him `2 lakh to transport the fake currency to Mumbai. On October 28, Prakash handed him a backpack containing the notes at Jaipur railway station and instructed him to travel to Kacheguda before proceeding to Mumbai.

Mahiya reached Kacheguda by the Mysuru Express around 12.10 am on October 30 and stayed overnight at a lodge. After the Konark Express was cancelled due to floods, Prakash allegedly asked him to board the Mumbai LTT Express.

Police said Prakash was absconding and efforts were underway to trace him.