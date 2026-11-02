AI-based driving tests planned at five Hyderabad tracks

HYDERABAD: Driving licence tests in and around Hyderabad are set for a major overhaul, with the Telangana Transport Department proposing to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based video analytics at five Automated Driving Testing Tracks (ADTTs) to make assessments more objective, standardised and transparent.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on behalf of the Transport Department, has invited bids for the modernisation and construction of ADTTs at Nagole, Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapur, Uppal and Medchal. The project, estimated to cost Rs 7.46 crore, is expected to be completed within two months.

The five facilities, spread across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region and adjoining areas, are aimed at strengthening driving licence testing infrastructure and improving services for applicants.

Under the proposed system, AI-based video analytics will evaluate applicants’ driving performance against prescribed standards. The automation is expected to reduce human intervention, ensure consistency in assessments and improve transparency in the licensing process.

With the rapid growth in vehicle numbers and urban expansion, the initiative is also expected to make driving skill assessments more systematic and address road safety concerns. HMDA and Transport Department officials had earlier inspected existing testing tracks to assess infrastructure and identify technological requirements for their modernisation.

The proposal follows a study by a committee on automated driving test tracks. Its members recently visited testing facilities in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha to examine the systems in operation and study their implementation. The findings are expected to guide the development of the proposed facilities in the CURE.