Green tanker launched to promote wastewater reuse

HYDERABAD: The HMWSSB launched its Green Water Tanker initiative at the Telangana Secretariat on Sunday to promote treated wastewater reuse and reduce dependence on drinking water for non-potable purposes.

Launched in line with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directions, the initiative will supply treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for construction, gardening, landscaping, park maintenance and other non-drinking requirements.

HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy said the initiative would conserve drinking water, reduce pressure on groundwater and help ensure sustainable water management, particularly in view of anticipated El Nino conditions.

The Board has made arrangements to roll out the service through 28 green tankers linked to 19 STPs across the city. The initial phase will cover treatment plants at Attapur, Amberpet, Miralam, Nagole, Kokapet, Gopannapally, Saroornagar and other locations. The service will gradually be extended across the Core Urban Region.

Nearly 100 tankers, including those operated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and private operators, have registered with the Water Board. A dedicated booking mechanism, GPS tracking and electronic Point of Sale systems will be introduced to monitor tanker operations and ensure transparency. All tankers will be painted green and prominently display the warning, “STP TREATED WATER – NOT FOR DRINKING.”