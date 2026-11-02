Hyderabad Book Fair set to return with 320 stalls

HYDERABAD: The 39th Hyderabad Book Fair will be held from December 18 to 28 in collaboration with the Telangana government’s Department of Language and Culture, with around 320 stalls planned. The organisers have also named several writers and literary personalities after whom the fair premises and stages will be named.

The advisory committee unveiled the logo for the 39th edition at a press meet at the Basheerbagh Press Club on Sunday. The ground layout has been finalised, with the number of stalls capped at around 320.

The fair premises will be named after late Urdu writer Jeelani Bano, recognising her contribution to Urdu literature and her work for the rights of women and children. She received several honours, including the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi Award in 1960.

The literary stage will be named after late writer and translator Mukthavaram Parthasarathi, who introduced several works of world literature to Telugu readers. Nearly 70 books authored or translated by him have been published.

The book release stage will be named after late Dr Y B Satyanarayana, a Dalit rights activist and author of My Father Baliah. The book documents the struggles of three generations of a Madiga family in Telangana and has received international recognition, besides being translated into several languages.

The writers’ stalls will be named after late writers Sadananda Sharada and Etukuri Prasad, while the media stalls will be named after late Telidevara Bhanumurthy.

Children’s programmes will be organised in collaboration with the National Book Trust. The organisers have also requested the Telangana Sahitya Akademi to partner in conducting the cultural programmes.