Hyderabad startup developing personalised cancer vaccine

HYDERABAD: City-based biotechnology startup PopVax is developing AI-designed personalised cancer vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. The vaccines are being designed to help a patient’s immune system recognise and attack cancer cells based on the genetic characteristics of their tumour.

The company has launched the RNA Foundry, an integrated research, development and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Stochastic Sciences. The facility will support the development and production of personalised RNA medicines and strengthen India’s capabilities in mRNA technology.

Speaking to TNIE, PopVax founder Soham Sankaran said the company was combining artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and molecular biology to develop cancer vaccines tailored to individual patients.

Explaining the technology, Sankaran said the vaccines use an mRNA-lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform. The mRNA carries genetic instructions that enable the body’s cells to produce specific proteins associated with a patient’s tumour. These proteins, called antigens, are intended to train the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells.

The process begins with sequencing the genetic material of a patient’s tumour to identify mutations. PopVax then uses machine learning to identify potential neoantigens — abnormal proteins or protein fragments produced by cancer cells that can trigger an immune response.

The company uses this information to design an mRNA sequence carrying instructions to produce the selected antigens. Once administered, the vaccine is intended to help the immune system identify cancer cells carrying these markers and attack them.