Revanth Reddy urges industries, realtors, departments to use treated wastewater

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to conserve precious drinking water resources amid the prevailing El Nino conditions, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to government departments, industries, construction agencies and commercial establishments to extensively utilise treated wastewater for non-domestic purposes.

As the Hyderabad city is expanding rapidly, the chief minister emphasised the need to prioritise water security and sustainable management of available water resources. He called for proactive measures to protect drinking water sources and minimise the use of potable water for non-domestic purposes.

Describing the launch of the “Dial Green Tanker - Green Tanker Operations” initiative as a timely step towards sustainable water management, Revanth urged all stakeholders to increasingly use treated wastewater for landscaping, construction activities and industrial requirements.

Stating that the use of treated water for such purposes would help preserve safe drinking water supplies for essential domestic needs, the chief minister called upon citizens and all stakeholders to make water conservation a collective responsibility and contribute towards building a sustainable and water-secure Hyderabad.