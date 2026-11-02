Two schoolboys go missing from home

HYDERABAD: Two boys, aged six and eight, went missing from their home in Sairam Nagar Colony in Nagole on Saturday, following which police launched a search to trace them.

The missing children were identified as Varun Tej (8) and Mahesh (6), sons of Mogili Shirisha (28) and Ravi, residents of Road No. 3 in Sairam Nagar Colony. Both parents work as daily wage labourers. The boys study in Classes IV and II, respectively, at Nagole Government School.

According to their mother’s complaint, she left for work on Saturday morning. On returning home, she found the children missing. Suspecting that they had gone to school, she enquired with their teachers but learnt that they had not attended classes. She then lodged a complaint with the Nagole police.

Police suspect that the boys left home around 8.30 am after their mother asked them to go to school. They may have been reluctant to attend classes, police said.

Police have launched a search operation and appealed to the public to share any information about the children’s whereabouts.