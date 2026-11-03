Anjani Reddy’s many shades of life

“I didn’t know what to do with the canvas when I started. I would look out of the window and all I could see were houses, partly visible between the leaves and branches. That’s how I started painting dwellings. I continued with them for many years, until around 2000,” she recalls. Those works went on to find admirers among the Tatas, Birlas and Bombay Parsis. One of her paintings was even featured in a 1994 Tata calendar alongside works by artists such as Jamini Roy and KH Ara. But Anjani wasn’t interested in getting comfortable with one successful style. Gradually, figures of women began appearing in her paintings. Memories of her village home, its courtyards, family gatherings and wedding celebrations also became part of her visual vocabulary. “I never make a sketch or plan what I am going to paint. I like to let myself loose and see what comes out. Like the wind, which has no plan and can blow anywhere, I enjoy that freedom,” she says. The same spontaneity extends to her use of colour. Sometimes, the weather outside quietly influences a painting without her realising it. “There have been times when I stop to drink water or clean my palette and look at my work, only to realise that the grey colours outside have entered my painting. I love those surprises,” she shares.