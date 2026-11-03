CM Revanth orders cleaner roads, smoother traffic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed municipal officials to step up sanitation, promote the use of treated wastewater and prepare plans to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad. He warned that negligence in garbage collection would invite stringent action.
At a review with MAUD officials on Monday, the chief minister called for continuous monitoring of sanitation operations and daily door-to-door garbage collection across all residential areas. He also directed officials to put in place dedicated arrangements for collecting and transporting construction and demolition waste.
In industrial areas within municipal limits, civic bodies were asked to coordinate with Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALAs) to streamline waste collection and disposal.
On water conservation, Revanth called for wider use of Green Water Tankers to supply treated wastewater for construction, gardening, landscaping and park maintenance. He pointed out that potable water was still being used for these purposes despite the availability of treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants (STPs).
He recalled that the HMWSSB had launched the service in the first phase, covering 19 STPs with 28 tankers. Officials were asked to create public awareness about using treated wastewater for non-potable purposes and expand the service across CURE limits.
On traffic management, the chief minister directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans to ease congestion and ensure smoother vehicle movement. He called for proposals to construct underpasses and elevated corridors at key locations to develop a signal-free transit network. He also stressed the need to minimise stoppages at traffic signals wherever feasible through improved regulation and infrastructure planning.
HMWSSB to ramp up treated wastewater supply
HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has directed officials to expand the use of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes and increase green water tanker trips to meet demand from construction agencies, commercial establishments and industries.
During a visit to the Durgam Cheruvu STP and green water tanker filling station on Monday, he inspected the treatment process, water quality and tanker operations. He reviewed the supply and maintenance of tankers and directed officials to increase the number of trips.
At a meeting with officials and representatives of Mindspace and the Raheja Group, Ashok urged the establishments to replace potable water with treated wastewater for construction, gardening and landscaping. Officials were also told to use treated wastewater for gardening at the HMWS&SB Water Conservation Theme Park on Jubilee Hills Road No. 51.