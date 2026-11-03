CM Revanth orders cleaner roads, smoother traffic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed municipal officials to step up sanitation, promote the use of treated wastewater and prepare plans to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad. He warned that negligence in garbage collection would invite stringent action.

At a review with MAUD officials on Monday, the chief minister called for continuous monitoring of sanitation operations and daily door-to-door garbage collection across all residential areas. He also directed officials to put in place dedicated arrangements for collecting and transporting construction and demolition waste.

In industrial areas within municipal limits, civic bodies were asked to coordinate with Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALAs) to streamline waste collection and disposal.

On water conservation, Revanth called for wider use of Green Water Tankers to supply treated wastewater for construction, gardening, landscaping and park maintenance. He pointed out that potable water was still being used for these purposes despite the availability of treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

He recalled that the HMWSSB had launched the service in the first phase, covering 19 STPs with 28 tankers. Officials were asked to create public awareness about using treated wastewater for non-potable purposes and expand the service across CURE limits.

On traffic management, the chief minister directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans to ease congestion and ensure smoother vehicle movement. He called for proposals to construct underpasses and elevated corridors at key locations to develop a signal-free transit network. He also stressed the need to minimise stoppages at traffic signals wherever feasible through improved regulation and infrastructure planning.