Dr Shriram Nene: The aim is to shift healthcare from acute treatment to prevention

Excerpts

Why did you choose 21 days?

The 21-day habit-formation concept is a myth that originated with plastic surgeon Dr Maxwell Maltz in the 1960s, after he observed that patients took about 21 days to recognise changes after surgery. Research suggests habits can take up to 66 days to become automatic, though this varies. The programme teaches health principles through five pillars. Nutrition accounts for 70–80 per cent of the equation. The second is movement, not just exercise. Walking for 15 minutes after each meal, traditionally known as shatapavali, adds up to 45 minutes daily, alongside cardio, strength and flexibility exercises.

The third is sleep, which supports memory, regeneration and well-being. A sleep sanctuary involves cooler temperatures, dim lighting and switching off devices an hour before bed. The fourth is stress and mindset, focusing on breathing, disconnecting, decompressing and treating mental health like any other medical condition. The fifth is community, connection and purpose. Loneliness affects longevity, while India’s traditionally close-knit communities offered protection against it. The programme champions health, happiness and prosperity, but without health the other two cannot be achieved. We need swasthata (well-being) before viksitata (development). The aim is to shift healthcare from acute treatment to prevention, early recognition and timely intervention.