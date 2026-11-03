Five held with guns, knives in revenge murder plot in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Uppal police, along with the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT), arrested five persons on Monday for allegedly plotting to murder a man and seized two countrymade pistols, eight bullets and three knives.

The accused were apprehended during patrolling near the Musi river, behind Uppal Shilparamam, around 6.45 am. Two of them were carrying weapons, Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi said.

The accused allegedly planned to kill Arafat to avenge the murder of D Surender alias Suri in July. Surender had allegedly killed his wife Shaba and her brother Salman, Arafat’s siblings. Arafat later murdered Surender in retaliation. After Arafat’s recent release from jail, Surender’s followers plotted to kill him, Sumathi said.

Police said two accused transferred Rs 35,000 to another member, who bought the firearms and ammunition in Bihar for Rs 30,000 and brought them to Hyderabad. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, 1959.