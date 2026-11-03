Five-year-old strangled to death by mum’s live-in partner in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by his mother’s live-in partner at their house in Borabanda on Sunday night. It came to light after the boy’s mother, who works at a catering unit, returned home and found Vijay lying unresponsive on the bed on Monday morning.
The accused, Vidyasagar, a native of Nizamabad, fled after the woman confronted him. It is suspected that he was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.
According to the police, the woman had been living with Vidyasagar for the past year after separating from her husband. She had left for work around 10 pm on Sunday, leaving the boy in the accused’s care. On returning the next morning, she found her son unresponsive and confronted Vidyasagar, who fled from the house.
Police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case. Efforts are under way to apprehend the suspect.
Boy ends life while parents are at work
An eight-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his residence under Mailardevpally police station limits on Monday while his parents were away at work. The boy, Aram Singh, was at home with his five-year-old sister when the incident occurred.
According to police, he placed a stool on the bed and hanged himself from the ceiling. His sister noticed him and alerted their parents over the phone. They rushed home and informed the police. The family, originally from UP, had migrated to Hyderabad. Mailardevpally police shifted the body for postmortem and registered a case