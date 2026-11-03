Five-year-old strangled to death by mum’s live-in partner in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by his mother’s live-in partner at their house in Borabanda on Sunday night. It came to light after the boy’s mother, who works at a catering unit, returned home and found Vijay lying unresponsive on the bed on Monday morning.

The accused, Vidyasagar, a native of Nizamabad, fled after the woman confronted him. It is suspected that he was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the woman had been living with Vidyasagar for the past year after separating from her husband. She had left for work around 10 pm on Sunday, leaving the boy in the accused’s care. On returning the next morning, she found her son unresponsive and confronted Vidyasagar, who fled from the house.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case. Efforts are under way to apprehend the suspect.