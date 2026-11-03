HYDRAA razes former Minister Malla Reddy kin’s farmhouse wall

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA demolished the compound wall and gate of a farmhouse belonging to the family of Medchal MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy at Dulapally village on Monday, citing encroachment within the FTL limits of Foxsagar.

The property is located in Survey No. 124 of Dulapally village in Jeedimetla. HYDRAA said the family had filled up land within the lake’s FTL and buffer zones, constructed a bund nearly 500 metres long and erected a compound wall and gate around the property.

Surveys indicated that nearly 15 acres within the lake’s FTL limits had been enclosed by the family, the agency said. Iron fencing installed at some locations to mark the boundaries was also removed.

In a separate operation, HYDRAA removed compound walls spread across nearly 20 acres within Foxsagar’s FTL limits in Survey Nos. 41 and 42 of Jeedimetla.

During the operation, who claimed to be the legal heir to the estates of his father, Deepak Varma, and paternal uncle, Prashant Varma, attempted to obstruct the demolition.

HYDRAA proceeded with the operation after pointing out the lake’s FTL boundaries. The agency said the operations were part of efforts to remove encroachments and restore the lake.

Seven illegal borewells removed in Tellapur

HYDRAA removed seven illegal borewells, their pipelines and six water sumps in Tellapur village of Sangareddy district on Monday as part of a crackdown on unauthorised groundwater extraction for commercial sale. The operation was conducted at two locations in the village. The agency also seized water tankers and facilitated the registration of cases against those involved in the illegal activity.