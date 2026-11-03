NTX brings K-pop energy to Hyderabad

NTX, the seven-member K-pop boy band known for bringing their signature moves to Bollywood beats, has certainly got audiences grooving to their performances. Led by Hyeongjin, they brought the same energy and enthusiasm to Hyderabad, entertaining audiences with their dance moves and music at Korean Culture Day at Shilpakala Vedika. CE got an opportunity to interact with all seven members — Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Euho, Seungwon and Hyeongjin — who warmly welcomed CE with a namaste. The members were visibly excited about their first visit to the city.
Speaking about their India visit and how they felt being in Hyderabad, Hyeongjin says, “This is our second time in India, but our first time in Hyderabad. The food has been amazing. We tried biryani and ramen, and we loved everything here.” On their formative days as a group, Changhun shares, “The seven of us have stayed and trained together. We practised a lot before coming to Hyderabad, and now we are finally here to present ourselves to the people. The love we have received from everyone has been wonderful.” The group has also gained considerable popularity on social media for its energetic performances to Indian Bollywood tracks. Recalling some of the songs that caught everyone’s attention, Euho says, “I think Tauba Tauba was one of the songs that gained a lot of attention. Kesariya is also a hit that we performed on stage. The melody is beautiful, and its meaning is wonderful too. I don’t remember all the songs, but whenever we hear the music and someone challenges us to perform to the beats, we are always ready to give it a try.”
Talking about the challenges of their journey, particularly while being on a world tour, Hyeongjin says, “Everything is challenging, especially when we are travelling around the world. But we manage to keep going. We get a lot of energy and inspiration from watching other bands from different countries. We practice for two hours every day to keep improving our skills.” Staying together and growing as a group is not always easy, and NTX is no exception. Asked how they deal with disagreements, Hyeongjin explains, “We do find it difficult at times. We fight and disagree during practice, but ultimately, we are a family. We find ways to understand each other, work on our flaws and stay together as a group.”
Compliments from fans can make an artist’s day, and NTX is no different. Sharing some of the most memorable things fans have told them, Euho says, “The best compliments we have received are that we are handsome, cool and the best. Some fans also tell us that they are deeply touched by our performances. Hearing these things makes our day.” Talking about what they like most about India, Hyeongjin says, “People here are very polite and passionate. The weather is quite hot, but that’s okay. We love this place.” Looking ahead and talking about what keeps the group motivated, Hyeongjin concludes saying, “We have a producer and choreographer in our team who create our music and performances. Every member is a good dancer, and we genuinely have fun doing what we do. That is what keeps us together as a group.”