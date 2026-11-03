NTX brings K-pop energy to Hyderabad

Speaking about their India visit and how they felt being in Hyderabad, Hyeongjin says, “This is our second time in India, but our first time in Hyderabad. The food has been amazing. We tried biryani and ramen, and we loved everything here.” On their formative days as a group, Changhun shares, “The seven of us have stayed and trained together. We practised a lot before coming to Hyderabad, and now we are finally here to present ourselves to the people. The love we have received from everyone has been wonderful.” The group has also gained considerable popularity on social media for its energetic performances to Indian Bollywood tracks. Recalling some of the songs that caught everyone’s attention, Euho says, “I think Tauba Tauba was one of the songs that gained a lot of attention. Kesariya is also a hit that we performed on stage. The melody is beautiful, and its meaning is wonderful too. I don’t remember all the songs, but whenever we hear the music and someone challenges us to perform to the beats, we are always ready to give it a try.”