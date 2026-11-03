Soundous Moufakir makes her South cinema move

This marks her first real experience within the South Indian film industry, and she’s been soaking it all in. “There’s a certain discipline and passion on set that I’ve really appreciated. Everyone is extremely focused on their craft, and at the same time, there’s a very collaborative energy. I’m learning a lot just by being here,” she reflects. When asked what drew her to the project in the first place, Soundous traced it back to a familiar instinct. She further continues, “For me, it always starts with whether something excites me creatively. I don’t want to do something just because it is a film or because it belongs to a particular industry. When this opportunity came to me, there were certain things about the project and the character that made me curious. I felt like it would challenge me and take me slightly outside my comfort zone, and that’s usually something I look for.”