Soundous Moufakir makes her South cinema move

Reality television, films, music videos, entrepreneurship — Soundous Moufakir has never been particularly interested in choosing just one lane. After testing her physical limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, her instincts on The Traitors 2, her acting chops in Fateh, and appearing in the chartbusting Qaatal song alongside Gill Machhrai, Guru Randhawa and Sanjoy, she is now exploring South Indian cinema while building a beauty brand rooted in her Moroccan heritage. In Hyderabad for her latest project, Soundous opens up about the city, the craft, the psychological toll of playing a game built on deception, and what she wants audiences to ultimately remember her for.
Hyderabad, she said, had already won her over even before she’d properly explored it. “Hyderabad has such a strong cultural identity, and I’m looking forward to experiencing more of that beyond just being on set. I’ve heard so much about the food, the Old City, the architecture and of course the overall vibe of Hyderabad. I’m someone who loves exploring a city through its people and food, so I’m hoping to get some time to do that in between shoots,” she warmly begins. And the food, it turned out, had already made an impression. “The food has been dangerous for my diet. (laughs) I’ve been trying different things whenever I get the chance. Hyderabadis take their food very seriously, and I can understand why. The flavours are bold, rich and full of character. I definitely need more time here to explore properly though,” she adds.
Her trip to the city isn’t just about sightseeing, of course — Soundous is currently shooting her first South Indian project, and while she stayed tight-lipped about most of the details, her excitement was hard to miss. She notes, “I wish I could tell you everything because I’m genuinely excited about this project, but I think the makers will reveal things at the right time. What I can say is that it’s a very interesting project, and my character is something that excited me because it allowed me to explore a different side of myself as an actor. The team has been incredibly welcoming, and that has made the experience even more special.”
This marks her first real experience within the South Indian film industry, and she’s been soaking it all in. “There’s a certain discipline and passion on set that I’ve really appreciated. Everyone is extremely focused on their craft, and at the same time, there’s a very collaborative energy. I’m learning a lot just by being here,” she reflects. When asked what drew her to the project in the first place, Soundous traced it back to a familiar instinct. She further continues, “For me, it always starts with whether something excites me creatively. I don’t want to do something just because it is a film or because it belongs to a particular industry. When this opportunity came to me, there were certain things about the project and the character that made me curious. I felt like it would challenge me and take me slightly outside my comfort zone, and that’s usually something I look for.”
As for the character herself, Soundous offered just enough to pique curiosity without giving the game away. “She has layers. She’s not someone you can understand in one glance, and that’s what I found interesting about her. As an actor, it’s always exciting when you get to explore different emotions and dimensions rather than playing something very predictable. Hopefully, when audiences see her, they’ll understand why I was excited to be part of this,” expresses the Splitsvilla winner.
The working culture in Hyderabad, she added, has made settling into a new industry far less daunting than she expected. She gushes, “It has been lovely. Hyderabad has been very welcoming, and the working culture on set has been extremely professional. I think whenever you enter a new industry or language space, there’s always a little bit of nervousness because everything is unfamiliar. But the team has made me feel comfortable, and that allows you to focus on the work rather than worrying about fitting in.”
And this, she’s quick to clarify, is only the beginning of her South cinema journey. “I don’t like putting myself in one box geographically or creatively. India has so many incredible industries, languages and stories, and I think as an actor, it would be limiting to say, ‘This is the only space I want to work in.’ If the right scripts, characters and filmmakers come my way, I would love to explore more South cinema. For me, language is never a barrier when the story connects with me,” she shares.
Well on the work front, there’s plenty still on her plate. Beyond acting, Soundous has been quietly building her own beauty brand, MoroMaa, a venture that carries deep personal meaning for her. “I’m currently balancing acting with building my beauty brand, MoroMaa, which is very close to my heart because it brings a part of my Moroccan culture to India. There are also a few exciting things in the entertainment space that I can’t talk about yet. I think this phase of my life is all about building,” she concludes.