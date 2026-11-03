The Kaftan Company: Decade of Comfort and Style

What other launches can customers look forward to?

We recently launched Intimare, our bridal intimate-wear collection, which we plan to introduce every year during the bridal season. It addresses a gap in the Indian market by offering elegant yet sensual options for women who may not be comfortable with conventional babydoll styles. The collection features satin gown sets, playful pyjama sets and elegant lace gowns designed for intimate occasions.

How are you navigating the growing competition in the kaftan segment?

When we started, our biggest challenge was educating customers about kaftans. Many associated them with garments worn by their grandmothers or assumed they were one-size-fits-all. We addressed this early on by offering sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, at a time when many Indian brands were still largely restricted to XL. We believed comfort should be accessible to women across body types. Today, several brands are entering the segment, recognising that comfort is as important as styling. We even introduced a men’s kaftan collection, which went viral. At present, we are pivoting towards becoming a dedicated loungewear and sleepwear brand. However, we will continue with maternity wear because it performs very well for us.

What is your vision for the next decade?

Hyderabad has been our home base from the beginning and is also among our top five markets. We opened our first flagship store in Banjara Hills, too. After operating primarily online for nearly nine years, we felt that having a physical presence was important for the brand. More recently, we have expanded into Australia, the UAE and other GCC markets. Since kaftans are already a traditional garment in the Middle East and North Africa, these markets offer natural opportunities for us to introduce our Indian interpretation of the silhouette. We want to establish The Kaftan Company as India’s leading loungewear and sleepwear brand before expanding further internationally. We are bootstrapped and do not intend to raise external funding. While this means our growth may be gradual, we want to ensure it remains sustainable.