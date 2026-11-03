The Kaftan Company: Decade of Comfort and Style

A decade ago, when kaftans were still largely perceived as traditional, one-size-fits-all garments, Hyderabad-based The Kaftan Company set out to give the silhouette a contemporary identity by bringing comfort and style together. Founded in 2016 by Prakruti Gupta Rao and Navin Rao, entrepreneurs with years of experience in garment manufacturing, the brand has since evolved from a niche loungewear label into a recognised name in the segment. Over the years, it has expanded its collections, embraced digital prints and taken its Indian interpretation of kaftans to international markets. With Hyderabad serving as its operational headquarters and home to its first flagship store in Banjara Hills, the label marks a decade with a renewed focus on loungewear and sleepwear, alongside new collections such as Homebody and Intimare. Prakruti and Navin reflect on the journey, the city’s role in their growth, evolving consumer preferences and their ambitions for the next decade.
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The Kaftan Company completes 10 years this year. How has the journey been so far?
It has been a wonderful journey. We started in 2016 after spending nearly seven to eight years in white-label manufacturing, which gave us a good understanding of the garment industry. We wanted to introduce a new fashion category that combined comfort and style, particularly in loungewear and nightwear. Before this, we also had a brand called Shibori Designs, which focused on home furnishings and digital prints. We wanted to bring that expertise into loungewear. Starting with kaftans, we gradually expanded into daywear, partywear and resortwear, experimenting with distinctive prints and silhouettes. A major milestone came in 2017 when we were recognised at Asian Designer Week in Delhi. In 2018, we onboarded major e-commerce platforms, and in 2019, we expanded into maternity wear and kidswear, introducing a maternity collection that combined maternity and nursing wear. The pandemic proved to be a turning point, with demand for comfortable yet stylish clothing increasing significantly.
Tell us about the Homebody collection launched alongside the 10-year milestone.
Homebody is inspired by Gen Z consumers and their preference for relaxed, individualistic fashion. The term refers to someone who enjoys spending time at home. We experimented with playful prints and silhouettes, introducing short nightdresses, jumpsuits, short sets and Victorian-inspired loungewear. The summer collection featured soothing pastels, including white, light pink and lemon yellow. For the monsoon, we introduced a tropical digital-print collection built around the idea that your holiday can begin at home.
What other launches can customers look forward to?
We recently launched Intimare, our bridal intimate-wear collection, which we plan to introduce every year during the bridal season. It addresses a gap in the Indian market by offering elegant yet sensual options for women who may not be comfortable with conventional babydoll styles. The collection features satin gown sets, playful pyjama sets and elegant lace gowns designed for intimate occasions.
How are you navigating the growing competition in the kaftan segment?
When we started, our biggest challenge was educating customers about kaftans. Many associated them with garments worn by their grandmothers or assumed they were one-size-fits-all. We addressed this early on by offering sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, at a time when many Indian brands were still largely restricted to XL. We believed comfort should be accessible to women across body types. Today, several brands are entering the segment, recognising that comfort is as important as styling. We even introduced a men’s kaftan collection, which went viral. At present, we are pivoting towards becoming a dedicated loungewear and sleepwear brand. However, we will continue with maternity wear because it performs very well for us.
What is your vision for the next decade?
Hyderabad has been our home base from the beginning and is also among our top five markets. We opened our first flagship store in Banjara Hills, too. After operating primarily online for nearly nine years, we felt that having a physical presence was important for the brand. More recently, we have expanded into Australia, the UAE and other GCC markets. Since kaftans are already a traditional garment in the Middle East and North Africa, these markets offer natural opportunities for us to introduce our Indian interpretation of the silhouette. We want to establish The Kaftan Company as India’s leading loungewear and sleepwear brand before expanding further internationally. We are bootstrapped and do not intend to raise external funding. While this means our growth may be gradual, we want to ensure it remains sustainable.