Hyderabad: Encroachments, illegal borewells removed

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA reclaimed 1,216 square yards of land earmarked for parks and public amenities in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts and removed three illegal borewells and three water sumps in Tellapur on Tuesday as part of its drive against encroachments and unauthorised groundwater extraction.

In Manjeera Colony of Kuntloor village, Abdullapurmet mandal, Rangareddy district, the agency reclaimed 577 square yards of park land allegedly converted into plots and sold.

Buyers had constructed compound walls and were preparing for further construction. Acting on residents’ complaints, HYDRAA verified that the site was reserved for a park in the approved gram panchayat layout. It removed the compound walls, fenced the land and erected signboards.

In Sri Lakshmi Nagar Colony, Chengicherla village, Medipally mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA reclaimed another 639 square yards earmarked for a park and public amenities.

The land had been divided into plots and sold. Following a complaint, officials verified that Plot Nos. 37, 38 and 39 in the original layout were reserved for public use. The agency removed the precast compound walls, fenced the site and installed signboards.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA removed three more illegal borewells and three water sumps in Tellapur village of Ramachandrapuram mandal, Sangareddy district. The agency had removed seven borewells and six sumps in the same locality on Monday.

437 sign up as Water Warriors

The HMWSSB has urged citizens to join its water conservation drive through the PAANI app. So far, 437 volunteers have registered as Water Warriors to report drinking water wastage, including overflowing tanks and washing vehicles with potable water. Officials will verify complaints and take action against misuse. Complainants’ identities will remain confidential, the Board said, urging households to cut daily water consumption by at least 20%.