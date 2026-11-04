Hyderabad: SIR identifies 12 in Sanathnagar as Nepalis

HYDERABAD: Twelve voters in the Sanathnagar Assembly constituency were found to be Nepalese nationals during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and their names were deleted from the electoral rolls, according to reliable sources.

The SIR exercise has reportedly uncovered several cases of foreign nationals being registered as voters in Hyderabad district. Officials are also examining suspected cases of illegal voter registration by Rohingya people in parts of neighbouring Rangareddy district, sources said.

Notices were issued to suspected ineligible voters, but several allegedly failed to respond. Authorities are now proceeding with deletion of such entries after examining available records and following due procedure. Hundreds of potentially ineligible entries are suspected to exist across constituencies, sources said.

Election officials maintain that the exercise is aimed at removing duplicate and ineligible entries, not genuine voters.

Names may be deleted if voters have shifted permanently, are registered in multiple constituencies or are unable to establish their eligibility. Several voters who collected enumeration forms also failed to submit them for verification.

Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan has warned that officials would face action for wrongful deletion of genuine voters’ names due to negligence.