Keeping skin safe this Deepavali

Meanwhile, Dr Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist, Cosmosure Cosmetic Centre, highlights the safety measures people should follow while participating in the festivities. “Light crackers outdoors in open spaces, at arm’s length, and keep a bucket of water nearby. Avoid synthetic, loose-fitting clothes that catch fire easily. Keep children supervised and away from sparklers. Choose certified or green crackers. Wear protective eyewear, and avoid lighting crackers close to anyone with sensitive skin or asthma. Shower after outdoor exposure to remove soot and chemical dust. Use mild, fragrance-free soap and moisturise often. Avoid scratching, harsh scrubs and heavy makeup. Choose breathable cotton clothing. Keep nails short and clean. Stay hydrated, and replace old cosmetics. If irritation persists beyond a day or two, consult a dermatologist,” she shares. As families gear up for the festival, a few simple precautions can go a long way in ensuring that the celebrations remain joyful and, most importantly, safe for the skin.