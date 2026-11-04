Keeping skin safe this Deepavali

Deepavali is a time for families and friends to come together, share meals and create cherished memories. From festive gatherings to the excitement of bursting crackers, the celebrations are filled with joy and enthusiasm. However, amid the festivities, it is equally important to take precautions to protect the skin from potential irritation, allergic reactions and burns caused by firecrackers. The chemicals, smoke and residues released by crackers can trigger unexpected skin reactions, particularly among those with sensitive skin. CE speaks to dermatologists about the precautions to take while celebrating and the steps to follow in case of a skin allergy or injury.
Dr Swapna Kunduru, consultant dermatologist, Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, explains how people can protect themselves from the harmful chemicals and irritants associated with firecrackers, “Deepavali celebrations can expose the skin to firecracker smoke, dust, chemical residues and other irritants that may trigger allergic reactions. People with sensitive skin or a history of eczema should take extra precautions. Keep the skin clean and moisturised, and wear comfortable, full-sleeved cotton clothing to minimise direct contact with irritants. Avoid prolonged exposure to cracker smoke and do not touch burnt firecrackers or their residue with bare hands. Avoid experimenting with new cosmetics, perfumes or skincare products during the festive season.”
Further adding, Dr Swapna advises, “If redness, itching or swelling develops, wash the affected area gently and consult a dermatologist if symptoms persist or worsen. For minor thermal burns, immediately place the affected area under cool running water for 20 minutes. Remove jewellery or tight clothing near the burn, but do not pull away anything stuck to the skin. Never apply ice, toothpaste, ghee, oils or home remedies. Cover the burn loosely with a clean, non-fluffy dressing. For skin rashes, move away from smoke or chemical exposure and gently rinse the affected area. Do not scratch or apply unprescribed creams. Seek urgent medical attention for deep, extensive or facial burns, large blisters, eye injuries or breathing difficulties. Chemical burns require immediate professional medical assessment.”
Meanwhile, Dr Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist, Cosmosure Cosmetic Centre, highlights the safety measures people should follow while participating in the festivities. “Light crackers outdoors in open spaces, at arm’s length, and keep a bucket of water nearby. Avoid synthetic, loose-fitting clothes that catch fire easily. Keep children supervised and away from sparklers. Choose certified or green crackers. Wear protective eyewear, and avoid lighting crackers close to anyone with sensitive skin or asthma. Shower after outdoor exposure to remove soot and chemical dust. Use mild, fragrance-free soap and moisturise often. Avoid scratching, harsh scrubs and heavy makeup. Choose breathable cotton clothing. Keep nails short and clean. Stay hydrated, and replace old cosmetics. If irritation persists beyond a day or two, consult a dermatologist,” she shares. As families gear up for the festival, a few simple precautions can go a long way in ensuring that the celebrations remain joyful and, most importantly, safe for the skin.